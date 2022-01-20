Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

