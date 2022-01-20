Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.88

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 45776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,464,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

