Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.