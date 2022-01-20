Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Buys 114,700 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 114,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $626,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00.

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,988. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $259.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

