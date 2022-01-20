Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Down 7.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) shares fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

