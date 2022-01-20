Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

