indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.01. 6,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 967,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.