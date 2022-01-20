Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $149.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the lowest is $135.52 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 147,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

