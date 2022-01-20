Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 2,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

