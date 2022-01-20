Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $855.51

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.51 ($11.67) and traded as high as GBX 899 ($12.27). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 884.50 ($12.07), with a volume of 517,263 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.42) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 873.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 856.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,598.57). Also, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,792.63).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

