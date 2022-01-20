Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY remained flat at $$23.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 174,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

