Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 4.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 95,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
IMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.