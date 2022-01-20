Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 4.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 95,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Immatics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.