Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IKNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Ikena Oncology news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

