iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NYSE IH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 46,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.94. iHuman has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
