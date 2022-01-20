iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE IH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 46,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.94. iHuman has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iHuman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iHuman by 14.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 119,188 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

