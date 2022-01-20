I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $2,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,237. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

