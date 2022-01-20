Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS HYSNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 6,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

