Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

HUN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.