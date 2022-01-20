Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 101,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hub Group by 103,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hub Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.