Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HGYN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.47.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

