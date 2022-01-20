HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Cowen boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

