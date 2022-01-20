Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 201.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.17. 115,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

