Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. 415,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,946. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

