Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,760. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

