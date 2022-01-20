Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 874,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

