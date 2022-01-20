Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,643. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.