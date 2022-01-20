Haywood Securities Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

BTO stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

