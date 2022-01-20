HAP Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 12,057 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.