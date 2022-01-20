Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $595,000 Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 107.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

