Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

GO stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

