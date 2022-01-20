Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $58.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the highest is $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 240,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.21 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

