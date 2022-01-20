Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 64,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,681. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

