Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $17,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 419,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after acquiring an additional 338,846 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,842 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

