Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $39.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 14,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.47.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.