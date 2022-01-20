Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 123,684 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,684 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

