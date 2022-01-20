Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 90,300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 574,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in PulteGroup by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

