Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 70,900 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

