GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells $50,149.32 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60.
- On Monday, November 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85.
GPRO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 3,413,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
