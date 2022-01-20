Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

GTIM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

