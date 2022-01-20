Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 271,470 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $253,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

