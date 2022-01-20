Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 17500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13.

Golden Share Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

