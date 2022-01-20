GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.