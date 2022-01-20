GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $186,273.84 and approximately $170.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,549.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07482077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00327678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.56 or 0.00882651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00073466 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.00473905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00255112 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.