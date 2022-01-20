Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 388,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.