Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

