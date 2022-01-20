Glenview Trust Co Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

