Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,816,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,497,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF remained flat at $$5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

GLCNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

