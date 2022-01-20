Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.17

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.17 and traded as high as C$23.75. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.63, with a volume of 175,876 shares trading hands.

GEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.