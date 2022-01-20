Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $329.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

ROCK stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,085. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

