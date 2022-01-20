Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Genesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14. Genesco has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $885.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

