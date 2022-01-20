Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GLFH stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

